NAACP calls for 'prayers, action' after Memphis community leader assaulted with golf club following dispute

Memphis Police said Mark Coleman was hit in the head by a golf club after a dispute with 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis community leader is still in the hospital after suffering "significant brain injuries" when he was assaulted with a golf club following a dispute earlier this month, the NAACP Memphis Branch said Tuesday.

The NAACP is calling for higher charges to be considered for Wesley Caldwell, accused of hitting Mark Coleman in the head with the club at the Links golf course in Whitehaven.

According to Memphis Police, on Dec. 3, Coleman said he was assaulted by Caldwell when he walked over to retrieve a ball that was hit over to another hole. Caldwell picked up the ball and threw it in another direction, and before Coleman could say anything, he was struck in the head.

Coleman attempted to walk away but became disoriented, and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

Caldwell was arraigned Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault. He is out of jail on $5,000 bond.

The NAACP said there is a call in the community to have his charge upgraded to attempted murder, and they support this call.

"Mr. Coleman has been a fixture in Memphis civic life for some time," The NAACP said in a statement. "While we continue to pray for Mark, we will also continue to demand justice for Mark and for all of those impacted by violence in our community."