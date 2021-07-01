$5,000 reward: Nashville police seek second man in killing of nurse

An arrest warrant has been issued charging 28-year-old James Edward Cowan with criminal homicide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville are searching for a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a nurse on Interstate 440 last month.

Metro Nashville Police told news outlets on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued charging 28-year-old James Edward Cowan with criminal homicide. He's charged in the Dec. 3 slaying of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, who was killed as she drove to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Another man was charged on Dec. 11. No motive has been given.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Cowan's arrest.

Reward money of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to James Edward Cowan's arrest and prosecution. Thanks to our partners at @ATFNashville for posting reward money. pic.twitter.com/ovKJfQETBb — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 6, 2021