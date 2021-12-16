Nashville Police shoot and kill man firing gunshots in wooded area

Officials said a Nashville, Tennessee police officer fatally shot an armed man who was firing gunshots in a wooded area near a roadway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said a Nashville, Tennessee police officer fatally shot an armed man who was firing gunshots in a wooded area near a roadway.

Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that officers responded to the scene Thursday morning after a citizen reported an abandoned car with its doors open and gunfire nearby.

Aaron said officers directed the man to stop shooting and come out of the wooded area on Old Hickory Blvd. W in Madison. The TBI said the officers repeatedly asked the man to surrender for more than 30 minutes. Police said when he emerged, he fired two shots and an officer returned fire and fatally wounded the man.

Nashville police said the man has been tentatively identified as a 39-year-old who was named in an arrest warrant issued Wednesday for tampering with his electronic monitoring device.

Police identified the officer who fired the shots as Officer Ricardo Cruz, who has been with MNPD for two years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it would investigate the shooting.

