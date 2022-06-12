Nashville shooting leaves 2 killed, 2 wounded

An exchange of gunfire took place Saturday night at an apartment complex in the Antioch neighborhood, according to the Nashville Metro Police Department.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Detectives were pursuing active leads Sunday in an investigation into a shooting that left two dead and two wounded in a neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

An exchange of gunfire took place Saturday night at an apartment complex in the Antioch neighborhood, the Nashville Metro Police Department said. The shooting was believed to be connected to a birthday party at a pool located at the complex, police said.

One man died at the scene of the shooting, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Kalem Buford, 20, was dropped off by private vehicle at a hospital, police said. He also died.

Two other people suffered wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.