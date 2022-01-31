As murder trial begins, lawyer said Waffle House shooter believed God commanded him

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for Travis Reinking in the shooting that killed four people.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from February 2019.

The murder trial of a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House begins Monday.

Police said Travis Reinking was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the Antioch restaurant in April 2018.

Reinking fled, triggering a two-day manhunt, after a restaurant patron wrestled his AR-15 rifle away from him.

Attorneys for Reinking said he believed the patrons and employees were government agents whom he had been commanded by God to kill.

During opening arguments Monday, attorney Luke Evans said Reinking suffered from severe schizophrenia.

After the attack, the 32-year-old was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility.