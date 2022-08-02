Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance

According to MPD, officers responded to about 55 calls at the home from Feb. 2020 through June 2022, related to a host of calls - from drugs to armed parties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance.

The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021.

According to MPD, officers responded to about 55 calls at the home from Feb. 2020 through June 2022, related to disturbances, drugs, suspicious persons, fights, alarms, trespassing, armed parties, and more. They said there were at least 15 offense reports completed, and three people were arrested on the property on felony and misdemeanor charges.

MPD said the Organized Crime Unit began conducting undercover operations in 2022, leading to arrests at the home. They said OCU investigators saw people using and selling drugs at the home.

On July 22, 2022, Judge Patrick Dandridge deemed the home a public nuisance, and it was closed until further notice.