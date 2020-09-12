Suspects wanted: Nearly 100 vehicles broken into/vandalized in a span of hours in Memphis

Memphis Police said nearly 100 vehicles were broken into or vandalized overnight and early Wednesday morning at businesses and hotels across Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after nearly 100 vehicles were broken into or vandalized overnight and early Wednesday morning at businesses and hotels. Investigators said windows were broken out, and at least four guns were stolen in the burglaries.

It all began about midnight in the 5800 block of E. Shelby Drive. Officers found at least five vehicles had been broken into, and among the items taken was a handgun. Witnesses told police the suspects took off in a white Dodge Ram 1500.

About 1:00 a.m. Wednesday when officers were called to Loomis in the 2600 block of Southern Avenue. They found at least six vehicles had been broken into, and among the items taken was a handgun. Investigators said at least one vehicle was also stolen.

About 3:40 a.m., officer responded to reports of vehicles being vandalized in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive. They say at least 13 vehicles there had been targeted.

About 4:20 a.m., officers responded to Americraft Carton in the 800 block of S. Bellevue Blvd, where at least 17 vehicles had been broken into, among the items taken were a handgun and prescription drugs. Investigators said video shows a 4-door silver Mercury Grand Marquis driving into the parking lot, and four men jumping out and breaking into vehicles.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the Memphis Fire Station #23 in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue, where they found at least six vehicles there had been damaged and windows broken.

About the same time, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the Guest House at Graceland in the 3600 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. They said a bus driver notified security that vehicles were being broken into. Officers found at least nine vehicles targeted.

Also about 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of E. Shelby Drive, where at least five vehicles were broken into. Among the items taken was a gun. Investigators said video shows at least five men wearing grey hoodies and dark jogging pants breaking into cars. They took off in a white older-model pickup, possibly a Ford F150 or GMC.

About 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of E. Shelby Drive where at least six vehicles were broken into. A security guard told investigators he saw about three men in the parking lot breaking into vehicles, and they took off in a white pickup when he yelled at them.

About 5:15 a.m., officers were called to Williams Sonoma in the 4600 block of Sonoma Cove. They found at least six broken into and items stolen. A witness who was on break said he saw a white 4-door GMC Sierra 2500 drive into the parking lot, and five men wearing black jump out and start breaking into vehicles. Investigators said the witness called inside to alert security.

About 5:40 a.m., officers responded to Forties Solutions Group in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road, where at least eight vehicles had been broken into and damaged. Among the items stolen was an iPhone and PlayStation 4.

About 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of E. Shelby Drive, where they found at least 13 vehicles had been broken into and items stolen. A witness told investigators the suspects were in a Ford F150.