Nearly 30 arrested and guns & drugs seized during Operation Stars & Bars in West Memphis

The 4th of July operation was a collaboration between West Memphis Police, the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, and several other regional and federal agencies.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police say they made nearly 30 arrests and seized dozens of firearms during Operation Stars and Bars.

For a 72-hour period, law enforcement focused on criminal acts during the holiday weekend. Officers said they made 28 arrests during 57 traffic stops.

Cocaine, meth, crack, and marijuana were confiscated as well.

"Mayor (Marco) McClendon said it best. When we're working together, that's the key to keeping Crittenden County safe, and I believe we've reiterated that over the past weekend,” said Lt. Brent Bradley with West Memphis Police.

Those who were arrested are now facing charges ranging from breaking and entering to attempted first degree murder.