Neighborly dispute turned shooting lands Memphis woman in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is in jail facing 10 charges of aggravated assault after a neighborly dispute escalated to a house shooting.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:17 p.m. 43-year-old Tiffany Mason returned to her neighbor’s home in the 3000 block of W. Horn Lake Rd. with an AR-style rifle after an argument.

Mason fired shots at her neighbor’s residence while six adults and four children aged 15 and under were inside, the affidavit said.

Mason fled the scene after shooting at her neighbor’s home, and she dumped the firearm in a field nearby, the affidavit said.

In addition to the 10 counts of aggravated assault, Mason was also charged with tampering with evidence.