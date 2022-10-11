New lawsuits filed against Memphis-based Varsity Spirit amid abuse scandal

New abuse cases have come to light in the federal suit against Varsity Sports, naming three more survivors and allegations against an additional coach.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attorneys filed federal lawsuits Tuesday in Greenville, South Carolina, on behalf of three additional abuse survivors in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal.

The new lawsuits outline three new cases against the Memphis-based cheerleading corporation, which oversees amateur cheer and dance competitions nationwide.

The lawsuits allege the brands, Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), put corporate profits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches, they allege, would routinely ply them with alcohol and illicit drugs before sexually abusing them.

Tuesday’s are the most recent filings following last month’s filing in Tennessee.

Abuse claims in South Carolina

In addition to the three survivors, one male and two female, new allegations have come to light against an additional coach, as well as coaches previously named in a prior lawsuit involving the Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Allegations include sexual abuse, but also include a system where young athletes were exposed to and desensitized to drugs and alcohol.

According to the suit filed by Jane Doe 8, Scott Foster, the former owner of a cheerleading gym in South Carolina, exposed young athletes to drugs and alcohol, as well as "predatory conduct" by coaches, during travel competitions where they had little to no adult supervision.

Foster later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on August 22, 2022, which, according to the lawsuit, opened many allegations against him.

As alleged by Jane Doe 9, who cheered for Rockstar when she was a minor, her coaches at Rockstar repeatedly exposed her to the same pattern of drug use, gross intoxication and sexual abuse, all while she continued to compete for them.

Abuse claims in Knoxville

The original lawsuit claims another defendant, Premier Athletics based in Knoxville, Tennessee, allowed a coach to abuse cheerleaders, while “under the control and authority” of Varsity, USASF, USA Cheer and others named in the suit. It claims an athlete and coach who had achieved star status with the gym, sexually abused underage athletes while still being promoted as a star with the company.

The lawsuit, brought anonymously by two teenage boys and one boy's mother, alleges that the coach sent nude pictures and masturbation videos and instigated nonconsensual sexual acts.

In a statement to the AP, Premier Athletics Knoxville West said it was “inaccurately implicated" in the lawsuit, in which the majority of the allegations are said to have occurred before current ownership purchased any gyms.

In the statement, Premier Athletics said it heard June 26 from an athlete who reported receiving inappropriate photos from the coach. According to the statement, Premier suspended the coach and immediately made a report to local law enforcement and USASF, neither of whom substantiated the complaint. Premier fired the coach, according to the statement.

Premier said it heard Sept. 18 from one athlete that another athlete had a “physical relationship” with the coach. After reporting that allegation to local law enforcement and USASF, Premier said, it did not contact the alleged victim's family to avoid any accusations of interfering with an investigation.

Premier Athletics received reports in late May or June, but the coach continued to access the gym as recently as this month, according to the boys in the lawsuit.