'I saw a guy dragging her by her hair' | Witness speaks out after kidnappers in Memphis forced a mother into prostitution

Four suspects are currently in custody and face criminal charges. Bond is set between $125K and $205K

Memphis Police say three women and a man are in custody and face charges. The suspects' names are Quintarius White, Kierra Clark, Treasure Akins and Monisha Nelson.

"I saw a guy dragging her by her hair, and she was on the ground," said Akila Hewlett, who described the scene as heartbreaking.



The Memphian has called Motel 61 on South Third Street home for months now. On Monday, Hewlett referred to the series of events that took place over the weekend as "heartbreaking."

"She just had her baby, so that was very sad," said Hewett.

Hewlett adds sex trafficking is nothing new for the stretch of Third Street. Restore Corps, a Memphis based sex trafficking watchdog group, said other hotspots include areas of Brooks Road, Lamar Avenue, Summer Avenue and Shelby Oaks.

"Last year there were 180 individuals that we provided a response to in some form here at Restore Corps, and we're already over 80 individuals at the start of June," said Coasy Hale, Executive Director of Operations at Restore Corps.



Hale adds traffickers often take advantage of people in poverty, which is roughly a third of people under the age of 18 in Memphis.

It is why the non-profit is asking people to keep an eye out if they notice anything out of the ordinary, especially when it comes to minors.

"If they're at a restaurant; if they're at a hotel, can they order for themselves or is someone speaking for them on their behalf?" said Hale.

The best thing to do if you do notice anything is to call authorities as soon as possible, when it is law enforcement or the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.