What Shelby County parents, leaders have to say about Gov. Bill Lee's school safety law

Most of the funding from the new law would go towards providing armed School Resource Officers in all public schools, some worry this will not address bigger issue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of August’s special session focused on potential gun reform, Gov. Bill Lee signed new school safety measures into law. The plan comes in two parts, preparation and $230 million in security upgrades.

“You can’t even think about academics until you think about safety,” said Sarah Carpenter.

After losing her grandson to gun violence in 2021, Carpenter is grateful lawmakers are addressing the issue in schools.

“It doesn’t just affect the inner city, these kids are going all over the city, the suburbs, everywhere, taking people’s lives for nothing,” said Carpenter, “It might need a little more money, but it’s a start.”

This sentiment is shared by Memphis Shelby County School Board Chair Dr. Althea Greene.

“I think the money will help us, but I’m not sure it’s going to be enough to do all we need to do,” said Dr. Greene.

According to Governor Lee’s office, out of the $230 million outlined in the law:

$30 million for more than 100 Homeland Security agents across all 95 counties to serve Tennesseans and students in both public and non-public schools

$140 million for one full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO) for every public school

$40 million for public school security upgrades

$14 million for private school security upgrades

$8 million for additional School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons across the state

When it comes to public schools, that $40 million could be split up between over 1,700 schools across Tennessee. So while it could address some safety measures, others think additional funding is going to be required.

“When you think about how old our schools are, and all of the deferred maintenance that we continue to roll over for year to year, as we focus on safety, and making sure our schools are safe for our students, I think we will always need additional funding,” said Dr. Greene, “You have to start somewhere, so any funding to support that we are grateful for. We will stretch it as far as we can stretch that.”

In a statement to ABC24, MSCS said:

We are thankful that the Governor has made increasing safety in schools statewide a top priority. We are still researching how the recent legislation will directly impact MSCS. We have allotted $37.6 million in our proposed budget (see attached slide) for safety and security upgrades, and we are currently researching if some of these upgrades fall within the items eligible for funding under HB322/SB274.

The governor’s office told ABC24, the state is currently developing guidelines and a process for the program. It hopes to have it ready for the next fiscal year on July 1st, 2023.

The second part of the new law focuses on accountability and preparations before an active shooting takes place.



According to the office of Gov. Bill Lee the new plan includes:

Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present

Requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools

Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate

Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement

However, members with the activist group, Moms Demand Action, say a lot of work needs to be done. One parent saying the law is not addressing the real issue of children’s safety and not doing enough to limit access to guns.