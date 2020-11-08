Judge denies new trial for man convicted in 2011 murder of Holly Bobo

Zach Adams appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time since he was convicted in 2017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge has denied the request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo.

Zach Adams appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time since he was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee.

In court Tuesday, his defense revealed 56 reasons why they said Adams should have a new trial, but so far, the judge has denied all of them.