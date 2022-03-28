Newborn baby found abandoned, dead on Southaven porch

Police are asking anyone with information on who the baby and baby's mother are to come forward.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Police are trying to find out who abandoned a newborn baby on a porch in Southaven, Mississippi last Thursday.

In a press release, the Southaven Police Department said the baby was found dead on a porch. Police didn't say where or when the baby was found.

Police are asking for the families impacted to have their privacy. They also asked that if anyone has information on the baby's mother to come forward, as police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Call Southaven police at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org if you have any information about who the baby's mother and baby are.

This story will be updated as more information is released.