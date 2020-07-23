Newborn Malachi Driver has been found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE @ 6:30 a.m. - Memphis police say Malachi Driver has been found safe.
Within an hour of a City Watch Alert being issued, the missing 6-day-old baby was found.
---------------------------------------------
A City Watch Alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department for a missing newborn.
6-day-old Malachi Driver was last seen Tuesday, July 21, just before 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of St. Monica.
According to MPD, Malachi is a male black with a light complexion.
At this time there are no other details about who Malachi might be with or any other information about the case.
If you have information about Malachi Driver, you're asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-CASH.