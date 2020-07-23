Newborn Malachi Driver has been found safe

A City Watch Alert had been issued for the 6-day-old baby; thankfully he has been found safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE @ 6:30 a.m. - Memphis police say Malachi Driver has been found safe.

Within an hour of a City Watch Alert being issued, the missing 6-day-old baby was found.

---------------------------------------------

A City Watch Alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department for a missing newborn.

6-day-old Malachi Driver was last seen Tuesday, July 21, just before 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of St. Monica.

According to MPD, Malachi is a male black with a light complexion.

At this time there are no other details about who Malachi might be with or any other information about the case.