Newborn missing after mom found dead

Woman found shot to death; 2-day-old child missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-day-old child is missing after her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi Tuesday at 11:15 p.m.

After searching the area, officers found Taiya Hill, 27, near the car. She had been shot.

Hill's 2-day-old child was last seen with her, however, the child was not found.

Taiya Hill was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday when she left her home.