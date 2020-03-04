Nine suspects arrested and charged in series of auto thefts at dealerships in Southaven and Memphis

The unnamed suspects all ranged in age from 11 to 17-years-old.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police say 9 suspects have been arrested and charged with breaking into several auto dealerships and stealing vehicles.

Detectives conducting surveillance after a recent rash of burglaries and car thefts at Southaven and Memphis dealerships spotted a stolen car out of Memphis Thursday night. They say the suspects in the stolen SUV were casing dealerships on Goodman Road when they saw seven people get out and enter dealership parking lots.

They say the “behavior was consistent with recent auto dealership burglaries and auto thefts in the metro area.”