Mulroy: No criminal charges expected for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

The Shelby County D.A. said the Nichols family and their attorneys support the decision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy provided an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation Tuesday, and announced no charges will be filed against a sixth officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols' death.

Mulroy said Preston Hemphill, who made the initial traffic stop on Jan. 7, will not face criminal charges for his actions that night. Mulroy went on to say Nichols' family and their attorneys support the decision, as Hemphill has been cooperative in the investigation.

Mulroy also said while he doesn't endorse Hemphill or support his actions that night, which led to him being fired by Memphis Police, his office has to work with evidence they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in order to bring charges.