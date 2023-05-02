x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Mulroy: No criminal charges expected for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

The Shelby County D.A. said the Nichols family and their attorneys support the decision.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Preston Hemphill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy provided an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation Tuesday, and announced no charges will be filed against a sixth officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols' death.

Mulroy said Preston Hemphill, who made the initial traffic stop on Jan. 7, will not face criminal charges for his actions that night. Mulroy went on to say Nichols' family and their attorneys support the decision, as Hemphill has been cooperative in the investigation.

Mulroy also said while he doesn't endorse Hemphill or support his actions that night, which led to him being fired by Memphis Police, his office has to work with evidence they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in order to bring charges.

Hemphill is expected to testify in the trial of the five officers indicted for Nichols' death.

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis woman asks for community help after incident with MPD

Before You Leave, Check This Out