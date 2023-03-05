x
Crime

Memphis police looking for suspects after shooting in Berclair neighborhood

Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in the Berclair neighborhood before 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

MPD said the incident took place in the 2400 block of Ferndale Avenue. MPD said a man was found with a gunshot wound and he as transported in critical condition to Regional One.

Police said the suspects responsible were occupying a two-door Honda Civic. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

