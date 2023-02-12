No suspect yet after deadly shooting in Frayser, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed in the Frayser neighborhood around noon on Sunday.

MPD said the incident took place on Gruber Drive — not far from the Amazon Fulfillment Center and Nike Employee Store in the area.

MPD said the man was transported critical to Regional One and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said there is not suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.