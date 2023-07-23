No suspect yet for deadly shooting after victim found on Howell Avenue, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a woman found suffering gunshot wounds at 2200 Howell Avenue in May.

MPD said they responded leading up to 3 a.m. and that the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) found her to be dead on the scene.

Several video images were captured by video surveillance and no arrests have been made, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.