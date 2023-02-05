No suspect yet after deadly shooting on Kruger Road, police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed near the Berclair neighborhood Saturday night.

MPD said the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Kruger Road — not far from Miracle of Redemption Church. MPD said the man died at the scene. Police said he had apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they have not arrested anyone. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.