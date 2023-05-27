No suspect yet for deadly Saturday morning shooting, Southaven police say

"Incidents like this affect the community to the core. We are asking for assistance to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless act of violence."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven police are asking for anyone with information about a shooting that took place on Saturday to come forward.

Police said they responded shortly before 11 a.m. after a shots fired call at the Luxe apartments. Officers said they found a dead victim after they arrived in the 100 block of the apartment complex.

EMS confirmed the person had no vitals, according to Southaven police.

A second victim ran from the initial scene but was found in the 200 block of the apartment complex, according to Southaven police. This person had been shot three times under the arm in the upper chest cavity, according to Southaven police.

This victim was transported to Regional One where they are currently in critical condition but stable, according to Southaven police.

"Incidents like this affect the community to the core, and we are asking for assistance to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless act of violence," Major Seth Kern said.