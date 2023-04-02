x
No suspect yet for deadly shooting on Preston Street, police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a woman was shot and killed in South Memphis. 

MPD said the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Preston Street — not far from the A. B. Hill Elementary School. MPD said the woman died before they could get her to a hospital. 

Police said they have not arrested anyone. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

