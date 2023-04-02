No suspect yet for deadly shooting on Preston Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a woman was shot and killed in South Memphis.
MPD said the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on Preston Street — not far from the A. B. Hill Elementary School. MPD said the woman died before they could get her to a hospital.
Police said they have not arrested anyone. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.