No suspect yet for early morning shooting in Berclair, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot early Sunday morning in the Berclair neighborhood and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said they responded to the incident at about 6 a.m. and that it took place in the 4100 block of Ward Avenue.

This is around the corner from St. James Catholic Church and a few blocks away from Jerry's Sno Cones.

Police said they do not have any suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.