Crime

No suspect yet for early morning shooting in Berclair, police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot early Sunday morning in the Berclair neighborhood and taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

MPD said they responded to the incident at about 6 a.m. and that it took place in the 4100 block of Ward Avenue. 

This is around the corner from St. James Catholic Church and a few blocks away from Jerry's Sno Cones. 

Police said they do not have any suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

