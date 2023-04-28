No suspect yet for shooting near Charles Davis Park, police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man and a woman were shot early Friday night where Spottswood Avenue and Prescott Street meet.

This location is close to the corner of Charles Davis Park and west of South Highland Street.

A man was listed in critical condition in an area hospital, according to MPD. A woman was listed in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said they were not given any suspect information at this time.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.