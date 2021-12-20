North Carolina FedEx driver charged in series of break-ins

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said Gregory Thomas Bufkin has been tied to at least 11 breaking and enterings in the area.

A North Carolina sheriff's office said a FedEx delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video surveillance camera inside a home.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said it got a break in the case Monday when a homeowner called about seeing a deputy on their surveillance cameras in their home. The sheriff said the deputy had been checking out a report of an open door at the home and he was searching for intruders.

The sheriff said the homeowner called back later Monday, saying their surveillance video showed a man wearing shorts in their home for a brief time before taking off when he saw the camera.

Investigators said they confirmed the man on the video was a FedEx driver who worked the area. He was identified as Gregory Thomas Bufkin.

Bufkin was arrested on multiple charges, including breaking and entering. Investigators said several pieces of jewelry and two guns were found in a search. They said some of the seized items were found in Bufkin’s work vehicle.

The sheriff said Bufkin has been tied to at least 11 breaking and enterings in the area.

Bufkin is in jail on $180,000 bond.

In response, FedEx said it was "appalled' and Bufkin had been fired.

