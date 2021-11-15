North Memphis man convicted of rape, assault, more in 2011 home invasion

Giorgio Lakeith Jennings was convicted Saturday on 22 felony counts, including rape, robbery, and assault in the attack at a Berclair-area home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury convicted a North Memphis man in a home invasion attack on six people in the Berclair area in 2011.

Giorgio Lakeith Jennings was convicted Saturday on 22 felony counts, including six counts of rape, 5 counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s office said Jennings will be sentenced in January and faces more than 100 years in prison.

Investigators said on January 17, 201, Jennings and two other unidentified men were armed and forced their way into a home in the 4300 block of Owen Road. They attacked the six people inside, and three women ages 21 to 25 were sexually assaulted, two men ages 21 and 26 were shot in the hand, and a 25-year-old was pistol-whipped.

Police said the suspects stole two video game systems, knives, a bow, spear, and medieval-style swords.

Investigators said DNA evidence led to Jennings, and some of the stolen items were found in the bedroom of his home. An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2014, but he wasn’t arrested until 2017, when he was in jail in St. Louis for another crime.

They said Jennings also faces a pending case for sexual assault in Las Vegas.