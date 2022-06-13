North Memphis man indicted with killing girlfriend's son after fight over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a north Memphis man with shooting his girlfriend’s son during a fight over $5.
The Shelby County District Attorney General said Michael D. Robinson, 32, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond.
Investigators said about 2:15 a.m. on July 12, 2021, at a home in the 800 block of Randle Street, 18-year-old Zaqune Harris and Robinson got into an argument about a $5 debt. They said Robinson went to his car and got a shotgun, then shot Harris once in the chest. Investigators said Robinson then returned the gun to the car and moved the vehicle away from the scene.
Police said Harris was dead at the scene.
The D.A. said Robinson has a prior conviction for aggravated assault.
