North Memphis man indicted with killing girlfriend's son after fight over $5

The Shelby County District Attorney General said Michael D. Robinson, 32, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond.

Investigators said about 2:15 a.m. on July 12, 2021, at a home in the 800 block of Randle Street, 18-year-old Zaqune Harris and Robinson got into an argument about a $5 debt. They said Robinson went to his car and got a shotgun, then shot Harris once in the chest. Investigators said Robinson then returned the gun to the car and moved the vehicle away from the scene.