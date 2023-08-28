Suspect detained after north Shelby County shooting leaves one injured

The shooting took place in North Memphis on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a suspect has been detained after a shooting in north Shelby County left one injured on Monday.

The SCSO said a shooting during an "apparent domestic dispute" at around 4:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hampton Manor Ln. in north Shelby County.

The SCSO said one person was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

One suspect has been detained, according to the sheriff's office.

The SCSO said detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.