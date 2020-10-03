North Memphis teen indicted for second degree murder deadly shooting & auto theft last year

Defendant Demerio Merriweather is being held without bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis teen has been indicted on second-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting and auto theft last year of a 55-year-old man at a store on Jackson Avenue, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Demerio Merriweather, then just 16, also was indicted on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property over $1,000. He is being held without bond.

Investigators said that shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2019, victim Michael Moore had stopped at the Twins Market in the 700 block of Jackson and was talking with a witness after coming out of the store. While they were talking, an unknown male got into Moore’s 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier and drove away.

Moore and the witness searched for and found the vehicle parked on Waldran and Decatur next to a church. Moore saw the man who stole his car walking away, but when he confronted him the suspect pulled a gun and shot him several times.

Merriweather became a suspect through a tip on CrimeStoppers, then gave a statement of admission to police.