1 hospitalized after early morning North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in North Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 4:50 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street.
Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect was described as a Black man in a 4-door car.
If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
