1 hospitalized after early morning North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in North Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 4:50 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect was described as a Black man in a 4-door car.

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 4:48 am this morning, officers responded to a shooting at Jackson and Alaska where they located a male shooting victim. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Suspect will be a black male driving a black 4dr. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2021