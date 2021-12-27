x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 hospitalized after early morning North Memphis shooting

Police said it happened just before 4:50 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in North Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 4:50 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Alaska Street. 

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect was described as a Black man in a 4-door car. 

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Related Articles

This story will be updated as new information is released.

In Other News

2 men dead, 1 woman in critical condition after overnight I-40 shooting