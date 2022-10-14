'I did it' | New details on triple shooting that left adult & 10-year-old dead, another injured; victims identified

Bond was set at $2,000,000 for the suspect Allante McAbee as he made his first court appearance Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to the police affidavit, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive. According to the affidavit, McAbee flagged down officers at the scene and said, "I did it." He was taken into custody for questioning.

MPD officers at the scene found three people shot, one of them a 10-year-old. The affidavit said officers found Alice Williams dead in the living room. A 19-year-old woman was found in the kitchen shot in the back. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition. According to the affidavit, 10-year-old Mandia Shanbanka was also found shot and rushed to Le Bonheur, but died from the injuries.

According to the affidavit, McAbee told investigators he got into an argument with the 19-year-old and he said he pulled a knife on him. the affidavit said McAbee told investigators that's when he pulled out a gun and shot her several times. McAbee then said, according to the affidavit, that he did not mean to shoot Alice Williams or the child, but he blacked out.