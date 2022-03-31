Nurse practitioner arrested in road rage incident

Acute care nurse practitioner Errol Hook allegedly pointed a gun at victim, Darrick Jones, after being unable to get over.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a road rage incident Wednesday, March 30 around 2:00 p.m. after being flagged down on I-40 and Canada Rd. by Darrick Hicks, who said that a white man pointed a gun at him while he was driving.

Errol Hook was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

According to the affidavit, Hicks was driving westbound on Hwy 64 near New Brunswick road in a silver pickup truck, when Hook, who was driving a black jeep, tried to get over into his lane and "ram him" off of the road.

Hicks said that when he did not let Hook over, Hook threw a cup filled with coffee at his vehicle. Hicks said Hook then waived a gun at him.

The affidavit noted that Hicks was in a panic when he gave officers his statement.

According to Hicks, he immediately got behind Hook, following him near I-40 and Canada road, while on the phone with 911.

When he saw an officer, he pulled over to flag him down, informing the officer of the incident.

When giving his statement to MPD, Hook said that he tried to move over into the right lane that was partially blocked by Hicks' vehicle. He said after he was unable to get over, he honked his horn at Hook several times and threw coffee at his vehicle.

Hook denied ever pointing a gun at Hicks. After searching the vehicle, a black glock 19 was found in the center console of Hook's vehicle. There was also an aero precision AR pistol found in the trunk of Hook's vehicle.

Despite giving a statement to MPD, Hook refused to give a statement to Detective Henderson.