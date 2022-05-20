Caught on Camera: Men wanted after breaking into two East Memphis stores

Memphis Police have released video of the suspects breaking into the stores as they search for clues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the crooks caught on camera breaking into two East Memphis stores.

Officers responded to the burglaries Thursday at Oak Hall, a clothing store in the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue, and Tate Jewelers in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said at least four men were caught on surveillance video breaking into the stores. They stole clothes, belts, purses, cologne, and jewelry before taking off.

They said the suspects were in a stolen white 2017 Ford F-150 with Tennessee license plate BHX-596 – used in both burglaries. Investigators said another light-colored four-door sedan was also believed to have been used in both crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.