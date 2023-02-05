MPD: Occupant of silver Nissan opened fire on Memphis officers, bullet strikes patrol car

Memphis police said a squad car was struck, but no officers were injured during the incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone occupying a silver Nissan opened fire at Memphis police officers on Sunday, according to MPD.

Police said they were shot at in the area on Mt. Moriah and Emerald shortly after 4 p.m.

Memphis police said that a squad car was struck, but no officers were injured during the incident. Multiple officers chased the suspects but lost them in the area of Germantown and Wolf River, according to MPD.

The suspects' car had no back window and no tags, according to MPD. They shot at the officers from the back window, according to MPD.