Off Duty MPD officer charged with vehicular homicide released from jail without having to pay bond

Off-duty Memphis Police officer Antonio Marshall was driving more than 100 miles per hour, according to court records.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police officer facing vehicular homicide charges after two people were killed in a high-speed crash has been released from jail without having to pay a bond.

According to court records, Antonio Marshall was driving around 114 miles per hour down Walnut Grove in Cordova when the crash happened last Friday.

Wallace Morris and Travis Parham were killed when investigators said Marshall, who was allegedly drag racing, hit their car head-on, splitting the car in half.

Marshall went before Judge Bill Anderson Wednesday morning for the first time. Being pushed in a wheelchair, with a cast on his foot, Marshall was rolled up to the front of the courtroom to appear before the judge.

In court, Judge Anderson questioned Marshall about why he was driving so fast and ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

Marshall's lawyer said his client is devastated that he caused two people to lose their lives, and understands the pain he has caused their families.

"At some point, I hope they will hear from Mr. Marshall. I think at the right time he is going to want to reach out to him and tell him how sorry he is about all of this. Now is obviously not the time - emotions are raw," said Blake Ballin, Marshall's lawyer.

Marshall was released on his own recognizance, which means he didn't have to put up money to get out of jail. It's a move that is upsetting to the victim's families.

"People have a tendency to think inside and outside the system that bail is somehow tied to guilt - to anything other than your criminal history and whether or not you are going to show up in court, said Ballin. "So the judge looked at his background. He has been in the armed services for about 8 years. He has been with MPD 2 years. There is nothing in his background to suggest he has been nothing but a law-abiding citizen."

Marshall has been relieved of duty from the Memphis Police Department pending the final outcome of a departmental hearing.

As for the claim he was going 100 miles an hour?

"The state says he was reckless and committed a crime. I don't know if that is true or not. We haven't begun our investigation." said Ballin. "Just because someone is speeding and causes an accident doesn't mean they have committed a crime. We see accidents every day."