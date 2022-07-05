July 4th Officer-involved shooting in Cordova leaves 2 injured after suspect runs over Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition, and one Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy is being treated for non life-threatening injuries Monday night after an officer-involved shooting in Cordova.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at the 9200 block of Durhamshire Dr. in Cordova, where at around 9 p.m. a suspect involved in a disturbance call ran over a deputy.
The deputy then shot at the driver. The deputy was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital East in non-critical condition.
The driver was transported in critical condition to Regional One Health.
The Sheriff's Office said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle this investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
RELATED: 2 men, juvenile, charged with attempted murder after attempted gas station carjacking with shots fired in Olive Branch