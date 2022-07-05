July 4th Officer-involved shooting in Cordova leaves 2 injured after suspect runs over Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at Durhamshire Drive in Cordova, the Sheriff's Office said. One person is in critical condition, and a deputy was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition, and one Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy is being treated for non life-threatening injuries Monday night after an officer-involved shooting in Cordova.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at the 9200 block of Durhamshire Dr. in Cordova, where at around 9 p.m. a suspect involved in a disturbance call ran over a deputy.

The deputy then shot at the driver. The deputy was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital East in non-critical condition.

The driver was transported in critical condition to Regional One Health.

The Sheriff's Office said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle this investigation.

SCSO is on scene at the 9200 block of Durhamshire Dr. in Cordova where at around 9pm a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over a deputy. The deputy shot at the driver. The deputy was transported non-critical to Baptist East. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GvYh6sT0wy — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 5, 2022