TBI: Officers shoot, kill armed robbery suspect following chase on I-75 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that officers shot and killed an armed robbery suspect while trying to take him into custody on I-75 in Campbell County late Thursday evening.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car traveling along the Appalachian Highway in Caryville that was the subject of a "Be on the Lookout" in connection to a robbery reported just after 7 p.m. in Jacksboro.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, but the male driver refused to stop, TBI said. A chase started and continued onto I-75.

TBI said that at mile marker 137, the driver crashed into several vehicles stopped in a construction zone, including a cruiser driven by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol who was parked behind a disabled vehicle.

During efforts to take the driver into custody, the situation escalated, resulting in the trooper, a Caryville officer, and a Campbell County deputy firing shots, striking the driver, TBI said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.

A female passenger in the car was also injured in the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

TBI said that no officers were injured during the incident.