Officials in two West Tennessee cities indicted for misconduct and theft

Assistant director for Martin’s Public Works Department John Randolph Worrell and Gleason City Recorder Angela Hunt are charged in separate incidents.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two officials in cities in Weakley County, Tennessee, have been indicted for misconduct and theft, accused of stealing thousands from their towns.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Thursday that a Weakley County Grand Jury indicted John Randolph Worrell for theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and official misconduct. Worrell, the assistant director for the City of Martin’s Public Works Department, is accused of using the department’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling $5,465.26.

Investigators said the purchases were made between March 2017 and November 2019, and included things from Amazon like a curling iron, home upgrade and renovation items, children’s toys, and clothing. They said he also used the card to pay his monthly cellphone bill and buy cellphone equipment and electronic devices.

The comptroller said Worrell has repaid more than $3,650, but just over $1,800 remains outstanding.

A Weakley County Grand Jury indicted Gleason City Recorder Angela Hunt on charges of theft and official misconduct.

According to the comptroller, Hunt misappropriated at least $12,127.53 from the Town of Gleason and the Weakley County Municipal Electric System (WCMES).

Investigators said Hunt stole $8,101.80 from the town and WCMES by failing to deposit money and not recording some cash payments received from customers. They said Hunt also “improperly” got $4,025.73 in water, sewer, and garbage services by not paying her personal utility bill on time.

Investigators also said Hunt’s personal utility account carried a past due balance for 55 of 68 months. The town’s policy says customers who have not paid their bill by the 3rd of each month should have service cut off on the 11th of each month. They said Hunt could had the authority to remove names from the cut off list.

Officials said Hunt paid her past due account after it was discovered.

Hunt resigned her employment with the town on December 28, 2020.

The investigation also revealed that the Town of Gleason paid employees at least $15,444 in questionable annual leave compensation, because employees were allowed to accrue leave balances in excess of the town’s policy.

