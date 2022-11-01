Juvenile charged with making threats aimed at Center Hill schools in Olive Branch

Olive Branch investigators said they were notified about the threat just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, and were able to find and detain the child within minutes.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Olive Branch Police said a juvenile was arrested and charged after making a threat targeting Center Hill Schools.

Olive Branch investigators said they were notified about the threat just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, and were able to find and detain the child within minutes. They said no students, staff, or faculty were in any immediate danger.

OBPD said the juvenile is charged with making terroristic threats.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said they learned of the possible threat against Center Hill Elementary School. They said Desoto and Memphis K-9 units and the ATF conducted a thorough search and found there was no credible threat. They are increasing security at the school for the day.