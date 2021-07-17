Olive Branch man charged with firing shots at Memphis officer who tried to arrest him for reckless driving

Elliot Girham was taken into custody for the shooting Wednesday, as well as an attempted murder warrant from January.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have arrested an Olive Branch man accused of opening fire on a Memphis police officer earlier this week.

Memphis Police said about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a reckless driver, identified as 22-year-old Elliot Girham, in a black Charger in the area of Ridgeway and Knight Arnold. According to the affidavit, police said Girham was driving into oncoming traffic, nearly causing an accident.

Police said an officer followed Girham and tried to take him into custody when he stopped on West Village Grove. According to the affidavit, the officer and Girham struggled, and Girham broke away, reached into his charger, and grabbed a rifle. The affidavit said Girham fired several shots at the officer, hitting the police car. The officer was not hit and Girham took off.

Other responding officers also reportedly tried to stop Girham, but he got away.

A warrant was issued from Girham on charges of attempted first degree murder, evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting official detention, and employment of a firearm during commission of a violent felony. U.S. Marshals said there was an additional warrant on a charged of attempted second degree murder for a previous incident. The police affidavit shows on January 10, 2021, Girham was accused of firing shots at his girlfriend’s family after her father went to confront him about a fight the couple had. The shots hit another apartment, and no one was hurt.

Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshals said they tracked Girham to an address on Dew Cove in Cordova. He was taken into custody without incident.