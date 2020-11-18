Olive Branch man charged with killing Memphis man who was selling knives & swords

40-year-old Ricky Bing is accused of stabbing the victim with a dagger he was looking at, then taking off with some of the weapons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a man while viewing his collection of knives and swords, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Ricky Bing, 40, of Olive Branch also was indicted on a felony count of especially aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

The incident occurred on Jan. 13 this year outside a home in the 3700 block of Tutwiler where Phillip Dorris was showing Bing his collection of daggers, knives, swords and spears for possible purchase.

While handling one of the daggers, however, Bing pressed it to the owner’s neck, then chased and stabbed Dorris in the neck. Bing then drove away in an SUV, taking some of the weapons with him.

Bing was found a short time later hiding nearby in a shed in the 700 block of Wrenwood.

Dorris was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and died from his wounds on June 12. He was 56.