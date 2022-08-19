Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

Police said one suspect is on the run, and a woman was injured in the crash. Two children in the vehicle were not hurt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a crash involving the Grand Cherokee in the area of Alexander Road and Stage Run. They found three people inside – a woman and two children.

Police said the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital. Her condition was not released. The two children were not hurt and released to family members.

Investigators said the person driving the Grand Cherokee has run away from the crash scene.