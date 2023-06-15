Olive Branch police arrest two men involved in shooting and armed robbery, police says

Marco Gentry and Brandon Brinkley of Horn Lake were both charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are now in custody after Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said a victim was involved in an accident after he was shot.

OBPD said on Wednesday, June 14, Gentry and Brinkley approached a man after committing an armed robbery.

Olive Branch officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6900 block of Hwy 305.

According to OBPD, shots were fired, and the man was injured. The man was able to get away in his car, but was later involved in an accident at Hwy 302 and Alexander Rd. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries caused by the shooting, OBPD said.

After searching the area, officers arrested Gentry and Brinkley, OBPD said.

Gentry was arrested and taken into custody, OBPD said. Brinkley suffered from a gunshot wound during the incident, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.