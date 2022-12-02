Olive Branch Police: suspect caught for attack after car crash, more suspects wanted

According to the City of Olive Branch, this remains an active and ongoing investigation with additional arrests expected.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Olive Branch Police have charged a man with armed robbery, aggravated assault and credit fraud, according to a press release from the City of Olive Branch.

According to the release, a call was made at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 regarding a disturbance at the 7700 block of Highway 178. Police heard from a victim that he had been involved in a crash and was then physically attacked. The victim told police that a silver car fled the scene.

Detectives of the Olive Branch Police Department identified one of the suspects as 29-year old Octavius Arnold, who lives in Olive Branch. The Collierville Police assisted in finding Arnold on Nov. 30 before he was extradited to the Olive Branch Police Department on Dec. 1.