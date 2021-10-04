One arrested after chase, crash in Southaven

DeSoto County deputies said the man was driving a car with a stolen license plate. He was changing a tire when the deputy approached him.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A man has been arrested after DeSoto County Sheriff's Department deputies said he refused to cooperate, leading to a foot chase and a car crash.

According to the department, a deputy spotted a disabled car Monday morning on the side of Interstate 55 South near Pleasant Hill Road.

Deputies said the driver, Maurice Johnson, was driving a car with a stolen license plate. He was changing a tire when the deputy approached him.

The department said as the deputy caught up to Johnson, he was uncooperative. Johnson was then tased and he continued to refuse to cooperate.

Deputies said Johnson tried to grab the deputy's gun, was unsuccessful, and then ran back to his car. According to the department, he still refused to show his hands and step out of the car.

The department said Johnson grabbed what appeared to be a gun from under the seat of his car. Then, Johnson tried to leave the scene, but he crashed minutes later at Highway 51 and Turman Drive.

Deputies said Johnson was taken into custody on multiple charges from the incident. He is also facing an aggravated assault charge out of Memphis and several warrants out of Southaven.