One dead after shooting South of Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult man was pronounced dead at a scene south of Germantown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At 12:09 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Riverdale. One adult male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Prelim info indicates that the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/5EzJjUZcfD

Officers said that shortly after noon on Sunday they responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Preliminary information indicated that the suspect of the shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car, according to MPD.