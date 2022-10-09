One dead after shooting South of Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult man was pronounced dead at a scene south of Germantown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers said that shortly after noon on Sunday they responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Preliminary information indicated that the suspect of the shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car, according to MPD.
This investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
