x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One dead after shooting South of Germantown, police say

Preliminary information indicated that the suspect of the shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car, according to MPD.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult man was pronounced dead at a scene south of Germantown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said that shortly after noon on Sunday they responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road. Preliminary information indicated that the suspect of the shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored sports car, according to MPD.

This investigation is ongoing, according to MPD. 

RELATED: Collierville Citizens Police Association raising money for injured officer

RELATED: MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work

RELATED: Woman critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Witness speaks out, alleges cellmate's death involved prison personnel

Before You Leave, Check This Out