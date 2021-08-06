One dead and three arrested from Arkansas shootout

One of the three shooters had to be taken to the hospital to be treated from gunshot wounds.

WYNNE, Ark. — A St. Francis County man is dead and another wounded, following a gunfight that played out along West Mulberry Street in Wynne, Arkansas late Thursday afternoon.

Wynne police officers found Daniel Smith, 31, of Forrest City about 5:45 PM lying next to a sport utility truck outside 321 Mulberry Street where he had died. Officers found Douglas Miller, 32, also of Forrest City, inside the truck. Miller was transported to a nearby hospital, treated, and later released.

Authorities within the Wynne Police Department have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the homicide.

As state police CID special agents began their investigation last night, they learned Christopher Scott, 29, of Wynne had also been in the same truck with Smith and Miller.

Agents believe the three men had driven to 529 West Mulberry Street a short time earlier where Denzel Mason, 29, of Wynne was targeted by gunfire.

Mason, who was uninjured, then followed the truck to 321 West Mulberry where an exchange of gunfire occurred involving Mason and everyone in the truck.

Miller, Scott and Mason were arrested by state police last night on orders from the Cross County prosecuting attorney.

Earlier on Friday, Mason was charged with first degree murder. Miller and Scott have been charged with charged with committing a terroristic act and criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.