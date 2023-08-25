One dead, another injured after shooting near Sam Cooper Blvd.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Adrian.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting occurred Friday morning just south of Sam Cooper Blvd.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting just after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the 500 block of Adrian. MPD officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, where one died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the men knew each other. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.